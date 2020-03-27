National News

Nigeria’ll Overcome COVID-19 — Pastor Bakare

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The senior pastor and founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has joined the growing list of clergymen that are assuring Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic would soon be history.

Speaking in a live broadcast on Thursday, he said the deadly virus would soon be defeated in Nigeria.

Read Also: Stop Celebrating Nigeria’s Enemies: Tunde Bakare Warns Nigerians

While he didn’t give a time frame, he asked Nigerians to take to precautions as outlined by relevant authorities in order to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

“We need to follow instructions concerning COVID-19. It is for our good. I cannot imagine how we will cope with the disaster if it breaks on a massive scale in Nigeria. We can’t contain it. Nations that are better than us are groaning. So we need to follow instructions.

“It is the prerogative of God to protect people. May God envelop you and protect you in this season.”

  1. Yes everyone should take precautions but the best and the most powerful precaution in find in Ps 91. Our help is in the name of the Lord let us all call unto that name to save us. The anger of God has no respect for precaution it only has respect for repentance and obedience Lord heal the world. We are perishing. Period.

