Nigerian Actor Alkali Matt Dies On Movie Set

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actor, Alkali Matt, better known as Dareng, has passed away while filming on a movie set on Tuesday.Alkali Matt

Nigerian actor, Alkali MattDimbo Atiya broke the news on his Facebook as he revealed the actor died “suddenly while he was filming on a set for an epic movie in a village near Keffi.”

Atiya’s post
Atiya’s post

The news of his death comes as a rude shock as he was quite popular for his role as Dareng in the African Magic series “Halita.”

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo claimed the actor died because he had contact with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus at the AMVCA 7.

In her words,

#Breaking, Dareng died today on the set of his movie. He was EXPOSED to someone with #Covid19. People are dropping like flies in NYC and Italy. I have warned and warned. Pls go into #selfisolation, stop filming at this time. Someone on that set was infected. I tweeted all day. Matt Alkali was only 36yo. A very careful autopsy should be done. Virus is always active and bodies should be cremated #RIP young man. NOLLYWOOD #dosomething
#IJcovid19 #CommunityQuarantine #CoronaCrisis #coronavirusinnigeria”

Read Also: Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

See her post below:

Olunloyo’s post
Olunloyo’s post

