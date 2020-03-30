National News

Nigerian Military Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigerian military has confirmed that one of its officers tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, speaking at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, Businessday reports.

Also Read: COVID-19: NCDC Tracing Over 6000 People That Have Had Contact With 111 Infected Patients

Eneche confirmed that the officer in question had since been quarantined at Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja.

He also revealed that all possible contacts with the infected officer have also been identified and isolated, in accordance with the standard procedure.

Nigeria now has 111 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with just a death recorded so far.

