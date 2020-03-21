Nigerian Musician Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 In UK – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that a popular Nigerian musician in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Kemi, the musician flew in from New York.

”#BREAKING A popular Nigerian musician has caught #COVID19 in the UK and has been adviced not to return to Nigeria. The musician was transiting from New York spending time in Brooklyn an epicenter in the US. Nigerians coming home should self isolate for 14 days #CoronaVirusUpdate”

This is coming hours after she also talked about a Nigerian celebrity who has the virus attending the just concluded AMVCA.