Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th March 2020

Atiku Calls On FG To Reduce Fuel Prices

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government of Nigeria to reduce the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) following the now-viral news that the landing cost of the essential commodity has dropped significantly.

Lagos Health Commissioner Ask Passengers On Plane With Coronavirus Victim To Stay Indoors

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday has asked all the passengers on flight British Airways flight BA 75 that arrived in Lagos on 13th March, 2020, to stay at home.

Coronavirus: Ban Travel From High Risk Countries, Senate Tells FG

The Senate has urged the federal government to place a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries with high risk of coronavirus.

No Stopping Chinese, Italians From Visiting Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has made it known that it has no plan to place restrictions on foreigners from countries with high case of coronavirus.

Man Who Used Buhari’s Old Line Threatened National Security – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told a federal high court in Asaba, Delta state, that Anthony Okolie, who was detained for using the former phone line of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, threatened national security.

Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Commends FG For Postponing Sports Events

Former lawmaker from Kaduna State, Senator Senator Shehu Sani has commended the decision of the federal government and the Ministry of Sports to cancel the 2020 National Sports Festival.

Buhari, Diri Meets In Presidential Villa

Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the first time since he became governor.

Igbo Presidency Not Possible – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has stated that Igbo presidency is a non-feasible venture. Speaking in a Radio Biafra broadcast, Kanu stated that Igbo presidency is not feasible because Biafra would be achieved during his lifetime.

Buhari Approves Postponement Of APC NEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the indefinite suspension of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday.

Former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni, Moves To Dump APC

Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has announced that he is set to dump the ruling All Progressive Congress to return back to the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).