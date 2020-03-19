Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 19th March 2020.

Nigeria Places Travel Ban On US, UK, China, Italy, Iran, Others

The Nigerian government on Wednesday placed a travel ban on countries that have recorded over 1000 cases of coronavirus. Such countries include China, the United States, Italy, Iran, and South Korea.

FG Cancels Visas Issued To Travellers From 13 Countries

The federal government has announced the cancellation of visas issued to travelers from the 13 countries it imposed a flight ban on over coronavirus.

Coronavirus: FG Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

FG Reduces Petrol Prices To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol from N145 to N130.

Nigeria Records Five More Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing three cases.

Lagos Bans Religious Gatherings Of Over 50 Worshippers

The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.

Coronavirus: NYSC Shut Down Orientation Camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has put a halt on its orientation programme across all states in the country. This is in light of newly reported cases of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria.

Stay At Home – FG Advice Senior Citizens

There is a strong indication that the Federal Government may consider travel ban and place restrictions on large gatherings; as the country confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Lagos.

Struggling Nigerians Can’t Afford To Stay Indoors – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to raise concern on the continued call for people to stay at home to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians – Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the Party was only formed for the purpose of taking over power.