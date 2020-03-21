Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

FG To Shut Lagos, Abuja Airport

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, says the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will soon be shut.

I Am Very Committed To The Safety Of Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is still very committed to the welfare of Nigerians, especially with ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UN Ranks Nigeria World’s 39th Unhappiest Country

Nigeria has been ranked the 115th most happy country in the world, thus placing it just above 38 nations, according to a new report by the United Nations. The implication of this is that Nigerian is the 39th most unhappy country in the world.

Coronavirus – FG To Place Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on two more countries. Recall that on Wednesday, the Nigerian government announced a restriction on travellers from 13 countries into Nigeria.

Italian Man Who Brought Coronavirus To Nigeria, Discharged

The Italian man who brought coronavirus to Nigeria has tested negative to the deadly disease the second time and as such, he has been discharged. This was made known by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor via his official Twitter handle.

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC has suspended its weekly Community Development Service activities indefinitely.

CAN Declares March 22, 29, National Prayer Day

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared March 22 and 29 as days of prayer for the country over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Don’t Be Afraid, Take Precaution – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally spoken about the Coronavirus outbreak in the country which has led to the banning of public gatherings and shutting down of schools in the country.

Coronavirus: Kogi, Zamfara Shut Down Schools

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools in the state indefinitely as measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

NCDC Speaks On Chloroquine As A Remedy To Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has broken its silence following the news that chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, can be used as a treatment for the dreaded coronavirus.