National News

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd March 2020

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday....
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club's technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 22nd March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria Records 10...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NUC Directs All Universities To Suspend Academic Activities

As measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country intensifies, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 22nd March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Nigeria Records 10 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report. Osagie Enahire, minister of health, made this known on Saturday morning

Daura Residents, Emir, Hold Prayers Against Coronavirus

Despite the federal government directive that gathering of over 50 people be suspended as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus,  the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq has gathered a large group of people at his palace to pray against the deadly disease on Saturday, Channels television reports.

Coronavirus: FG Bars International Flights From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of the deadly disease by baring international flights from coming into the country via Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

COVID-19: NRC Shuts Down Railway ctivities

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.

Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Country

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and Information has revealed that the president would do that when it is appropriate.

Bayelsa Government Shuts Down Schools, Bans Public Gatherings

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has ordered the closure of schools in the state as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

NYSC Suspends Monthly Biometric Verification

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the suspension of group bio-metric clearance for corps members.

Set Prisoners Free, Use Prison As Quarantine Centers – REPS

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centers across the country be set free, while prisons are converted to quarantine centers for patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Plateau, Imo Bye-Election Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country have been postponed indefinitely as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

PDP Slams Buhari For Failing To Address The Country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to the senate for calling on him to address Nigerians over the scare of coronavirus.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Bayelsa Shuts Down Schools, Bans Religious Gatherings
Next articleOyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in Nigeria.Taking to social media, the...
Read more

Emir Of Daura, Residents Hold Special Prayer Against Coronavirus

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Despite the federal government directive that gathering of over 50 people be suspended as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus,  the Emir of...
Read more

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of the deadly disease by baring...
Read more

Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.Read Also: Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When...
Read more
- Advertisement -