Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 22nd March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Nigeria Records 10 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report. Osagie Enahire, minister of health, made this known on Saturday morning

Daura Residents, Emir, Hold Prayers Against Coronavirus

Despite the federal government directive that gathering of over 50 people be suspended as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq has gathered a large group of people at his palace to pray against the deadly disease on Saturday, Channels television reports.

Coronavirus: FG Bars International Flights From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of the deadly disease by baring international flights from coming into the country via Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

COVID-19: NRC Shuts Down Railway ctivities

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.

Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Country

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and Information has revealed that the president would do that when it is appropriate.

Bayelsa Government Shuts Down Schools, Bans Public Gatherings

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has ordered the closure of schools in the state as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

NYSC Suspends Monthly Biometric Verification

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the suspension of group bio-metric clearance for corps members.

Set Prisoners Free, Use Prison As Quarantine Centers – REPS

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centers across the country be set free, while prisons are converted to quarantine centers for patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Plateau, Imo Bye-Election Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country have been postponed indefinitely as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

PDP Slams Buhari For Failing To Address The Country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to the senate for calling on him to address Nigerians over the scare of coronavirus.