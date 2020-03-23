Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 23rd March 2020.

Atiku’s Son Test Positive To Coronavirus

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Atiku, on his verified Twitter page, late Sunday night disclosed that his son had tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19: Only Detain For Serious Offenses – IGP Tells Police

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered police officers not to detain suspects for minor offenses over the coronavirus outbreak.

NCDC Confirms One New Case In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus – Falana Writes FG

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that can help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

CPVID-19: Three More Cases Emerge In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s center for disease control said.

Ogun State Govt Reveals Identity Of Doctor Who Identified Index Case Of Coronavirus

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in Nigeria. Taking to social media, the official account for coronavirus update from the state shared a photo of the doctor as they appreciated her.

Oyedepo Holds Service, Says Plague Can Not Hinder God’s Work

Bishop David Oyedepo, the general overseer of the living faith church also known as winners chapel held church service on Sunday, despite the government ban on religious gathering of over 50 people as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

God Wants To Use Coronavirus To Show The World His Power – Adeboye

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated during his sermon today that God told him that at the beginning of the year there will be a compulsory holiday worldwide.

COVID-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Detention Centers – REPS

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centres across the country be set free, while prisons are converted to quarantine centres for patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Buhari Is Either Dead Or Just Inhuman – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation and a peoples Democratic party (PDP) chieftain has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to address the nation following the coronavirus pandemic.