Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th March 2020

By Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 24th March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records First Death

Nigeria has recorded its first death as a result of the deadly Coronavirus. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Four New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total to 40.

Coronavirus: FG Closes All Land Borders, Suspends FEC Meetings

The federal government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

MURIC Urge All Muslims To Stay Home, Be Safe

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public assembly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing – Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Alhaji Lai at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, expressed that the federal government may be forced to employ the services of the military and police for contact tracing.

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Sultan Orders Closure Of All Mosque In Abuja

The President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has ordered the immediate shutdown of all mosques in the Federal Capital territory (FCT).

Things May Get Worse – FG Tells Nigerians

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture says things may get worse than it already is, regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The minister said this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, while urging all hands to be on deck against the fight.

Declare State Of Emergency Now – Falana Advice Buhari

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency, as the cases of coronavirus begin to rise in Nigeria.

Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated Over WhatsApp

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp  regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

