Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th March 2020

Coronavirus: Gov Diri Speaks On Being In Contact With Bala

Bayelsa state governor Doye Diri has reacted to the reports that say he had contact with the duo of Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed and Abba Kyari who have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Aso Rock On Partial Lockdown

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on a partial lockdown. The presidential aide said this on Wednesday during an interactive session with state house correspondents.

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus. Atiku made the announcement in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motocycle, Tricycle Operations

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in order to maintain social distancing precaution.

COVID-19: Wike Shuts Down All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders

Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has announced the total lockdown of the state following move by a coronavirus infected person to sneak into the state.

Edo State Governor Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.

Governor Fayemi Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact with two persons infected with Coronavirus.

Edo State Assembly Speaker Test Positive To Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Governor Bello Lockdown All Entry Point In Kogi State

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state in order to prevent Coronavirus from entering into the state.

Boko Haram Kills 47 Troops In Borno State

The Nigerian army on Tuesday lost no fewer than 47 troop members to the deadly Boko Haram sect in Gorogi area of Borno state after they were ambushed by the extremists.