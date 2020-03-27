Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 27th March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the country. According to the centre, 12 of the new cases were found in Lagos, while the remaining two cases are in Abuja.

Lockdown Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place to battle the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer than 4370 suspected cases of coronavirus across the country.

FG Is Doing It’s Best To Fight Coronavirus – Minister

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against coronavirus. However, he notes that the efforts are being undermined by the lack of cooperation from Nigerians.

Akwa Ibom Closes All Borders, Ask Workers To Stay Home

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading into the State as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos – Health Commissioner

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease. This joyous news was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Thursday during a show on Nigeria Info FM.

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of All Kano Borders

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state to other parts of the country, as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

Ban On Large Gatherings, Northern Youth Calls For Oyedepo’s Arrest

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has called for the arrest of David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

Coronavirus: FG To Ban Interstate Travels, Close Motor Parks

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that it is considering banning interstate movement as a possible way of preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Presidency Reacts To Rumours Of Buhari Away From The Country Over Health

The presidency has reacted to the rumours making the rounds that the chief of staff, Abba Kyari and president Muhammadu Buhari have been secretly flown out of the country after falling ill due to coronavirus.