Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th March 2020

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70. Three cases were also recorded in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

‘Stay-At-Home Order’ Lagos Provides Stimulus Package For Residents

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive.

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1bn Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira grant for his state towards the fight against coronavirus.

Buhari Appreciates Atiku, Others For Contributions Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar and a host of others following their contribution over the fight against coronavirus.

Buhari Approves Conversation Of Stadiums, NYSC Camps As Isolation Centres

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved that all National Youth Service Corps, NYSC camps nationwide be used as isolation centres for Coronavirus patients.