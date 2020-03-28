National News

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th March 2020

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 28th March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70. Three cases were also recorded in Abuja, the nation’s capital. 

‘Stay-At-Home Order’ Lagos Provides Stimulus Package For Residents

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive.

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1bn Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira grant for his state towards the fight against coronavirus.

Buhari Appreciates Atiku, Others For Contributions Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar and a host of others following their contribution over the fight against coronavirus.

Buhari Approves Conversation Of Stadiums, NYSC Camps As Isolation Centres 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved that all National Youth Service Corps, NYSC camps nationwide be used as isolation centres for Coronavirus patients.

The management of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, through its Twitter handle @LOSairport, announced on Thursday that there would be a special repatriation flight and that the aircraft would come in from Cotonou, Benin Republic, for the purpose of evacuating some foreign nationals from the country.
Lockdown Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place to battle the spread of coronavirus.

 

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer than 4370 suspected cases of coronavirus across the country.

FG Is Doing It’s Best To Fight Coronavirus – Minister

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against coronavirus. However, he notes that the efforts are being undermined by the lack of cooperation from Nigerians.

Akwa Ibom Closes All Borders, Ask Workers To Stay Home

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading into the State as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

