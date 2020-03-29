Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19. The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen today March 28, said the index case is a lady, Susan Okpe, who recently returned from the UK. He said she is presently undergoing treatment.

Health Minister, NCDC DG Gives Briefing To Buhari

The whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari has no doubt raised a lot of highbrow in the last few days with many calling in him to do a national broadcast as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers Donates 50% Of Salaries To Fight Coronavirus – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50 percent of the March salaries to the cause of fighting coronavirus.

Coronavirus: US Moves To Evacuate Citizens In Nigeria

The US government has revealed plans to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria despite airport closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria made this known on Friday evening through a notice titled ‘Health Alert: US Mission in Nigeria.’

Enugu State Closes Borders After Recording First Case In The East

The Enugu State Government has announced the closure of its borders and markets, just after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state.

Coronavirus: Oyo State Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has on Friday ordered a dusk to dawn curfew in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus across the state.

Nigeria Will Go Into Recession Of Coronavirus Persists Beyond Six Months

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has predicted that the country will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic continues longer than six months.

‘Stay-At-Home Order’ Lagos Provides Stimulus Package For Residents

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira grant for his state towards the fight against coronavirus.

Buhari Appreciates Atiku, Others For Contributions Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar and a host of others following their contribution over the fight against coronavirus