Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

By Michael Isaac

Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy...
Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb...
Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of...
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases...
Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the...
Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rises To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 111.

Coronavirus: Atiku Suggests Four Ways To Battle Spread

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has recommended that the coronavirus currently ravaging nations can be defeated by four ways. Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he highlighted the ways as follows.

Buhari’s Full Speech On Nationwide Broadcast On Coronavirus

ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC SUNDAY 29TH MARCH, 2020 (more here)

COVID-19: Extend Assistance To Other States – Lawmakers Beg Banks

The senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions has urged banks to look beyond Lagos in its assistance in tackling COVID-19.

Taraba State Shut All Land Borders, PDP Meetings Canceled

The Taraba State Government has announced the closure of the state’s land borders to check the incursion and spread of coronavirus in the state.

Osun State Government Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Immigration Boss Test Positive To COVID-19 Disease

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the comptroller a general of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede has announced same.

Ogun State Closes Borders, Bans Interstate Travels For Two Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.

Coronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing

Nigerian finance and economic expert, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to reports of several religious and social gatherings across many African states.

