Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st March 2020

Coronavirus: Governor Makinde Tests Positive

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has confirmed he has contracted the deadly coronavirus. The governor made this known in a tweet from his official twitter account.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Second Death

Nigeria has recorded a second death caused by the deadly coronavirus infection. The incident was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a media briefing on Monday.

Ogun State Lockdown Postponed Till Friday

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced that the lockdown of the state has been shifted to Friday April 3 2020.

COVID-19: Soyinka Describes Buhari’s Lockdown Order As Political Virus

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to lock down states in the nation by describing it as “unconstitutional and a political virus for the future.”

Your ID Card Is Your Pass During Lockdown – Lai Mohammed Tells Journalists

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says journalists must use their valid identity cards to access their workplace during the 14-day lockdown.

Adamawa Government Orders Lockdown Over Coronavirus

Adamawa state has joined the growing league of States in Nigeria going on total shut down over the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: Shut Down All States Borders – Delta State Tells FG

Delta State Government has urged the Federal Government to close all inter-State borders in order to properly contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Coronavirus: Adenuga Donates N1.5bn

Mike Adenuga, billionaire business mogul and chairman of Globacom has made a N1.5 billion donation towards the fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Coronavirus: Abba Kyari Arrives Lagos For Treatment

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari has arrived in Lagos to receive treatment for Coronavirus. Recall that some days ago, Kyari was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, days after coming back from Germany.

Coronavirus: Nigerian Military Officer Tests Positive

The Nigerian military has confirmed that one of its officers tested positive for Coronavirus. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, speaking at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, Businessday reports.