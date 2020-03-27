Trending

Nigerians Remind T.B Joshua Of His Prophesy That Coronavirus Will Disappear By March 27

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to begin a count down following a  prophecy released earlier by the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua that the coronavirus pandemic would become history by March 27th.

The popular cleric had released the prophecy and also issued a strong warning to American president, Donald Trump before going on to share that God already told him the expiry date of the deadly virus.

What Nigerians are saying below:

