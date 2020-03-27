Nigerians Remind T.B Joshua Of His Prophesy That Coronavirus Will Disappear By March 27

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to begin a count down following a prophecy released earlier by the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua that the coronavirus pandemic would become history by March 27th.

The popular cleric had released the prophecy and also issued a strong warning to American president, Donald Trump before going on to share that God already told him the expiry date of the deadly virus.

What Nigerians are saying below:

TB Joshua said coronavirus would end tomorrow being 27th of March right? If this prophecy comes to pass tomorrow, idc what anyone thinks, i'm becoming born again, again!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) March 26, 2020

TB Joshua says this pandemic will end tomorrow. Are we going to pretend that this man didn't prophesy that Donald Trump would lose to Hilary Clinton, someone who couldn't foresee the collapse of his own building? What mental gymnastics are they going to perform tomorrow? — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 26, 2020

According to TB Joshua Coronavirus will be wiped out hopefully tomorrow 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Finally we will be free #LetsFightCovid19 #COVID2019Ghana #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/yrFue3ts8a — The Boy (@3__coins) March 26, 2020

TB Joshua, I stayed up. Don't let your boy down. Shit… Bars ! — Boogey (@BoogeyThat) March 26, 2020