Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 111.

According to the NCDC, nine new cases were confirmed in Lagos while five new cases were confirmed in Abuja.

Of the 111 cases confirmed in the country, one death has been recorded.

NCDC said, “Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

“As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”