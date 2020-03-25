Entertainment

Nina Ivy Laments About Staying Indoors In America With Her Hubby

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular reality star, Nina Ivy has taken to Instagram to lament about the imposed curfew in America due to the ravaging coronavirus.

Nina Ivy
Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Nina Ivy

The soon-to-be mom revealed she misses hanging out in her friends as she is currently in the United States of America with her husband.

Information Nigeria recalls Nina Ivy showed off her baby bump and husband on social media in the penultimate week.

The married actress stated that she misses going in dinner dates with her husband and traveling from one city to the other.

At the end, the reality star labeled the pandemic as a nightmare as she stated that she wants her life back.

See her post below:

The reality star’s post
The reality star’s post

