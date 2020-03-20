Nirbhaya case: Four men die by hanging for 2012 Delhi bus rape and kill kill

Getty Images

India don hang four men to death for di notorious gang rape and kill-kill of one young woman ontop bus for Delhi, in 2012.

Dem hang dem for di high-security Tihar prison, after dem appeal tire to block am.

Di court don sentence di men, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh, to death after court trial in 2013.

E no end dia – afta dem die, mama of di victim hug di foto of her pikin and say “finally, we don get justice”.

“After 7 years my daughter go rest in peace.” Di Mother of di December 16 gangrape victim add.

Di execution of di for di capital high-security Tihar prison na di first for India since 2015.

Di victim die from di wound wey she carry afta six men rape am in side moving bus. Di incident cause make many pipo angry and im lead to new anti-rape laws for India.

Media house for India dey call do student Nirbhaya—mone wey no dey fear—because dem no fit tok her real name as law for India no allow make dem reveal name of rape victms.

She be 23 year old wey dey study physiotherapy before dey kill am.

Dem arrest six men on top di case. On of di men, Ram Singh, die for prison in March 2013. Dem suspect say im kill imsef.

Reuters Pipo wey dey protest rape for India

Di prison release one of di men wey bi 17 years old at di time im commit di offence wen e serve 3 years for reform facility. Three years na di maximum teenager fir spend prison for India.

Some months ago, di four men wey dem don hang write petition to di Supreme Court to reduce dia sentence to life imprisonment. Di Supreme Court reject di petition wey con mean say no way for di men to escape di death.

Dem also reject di last-minute appeal to commute di death sentence. Wen dem hang di four men for Friday morning, di mother of student wey dem kill say “I hug my daughter photo and tell her say we don get justice.”

Di father too tok say “im faith for judiciary don dey restored”.

Tight security dey outside of di prison with plenty police and paramilitary dey to maintain law and order.

Group pf people gather outside di prison dey carry placard after dem announce di execution.

Some dey chout “death to rapists” and oda placard dey thank di judiciary.

Wetin Happen to Nirbhaya

Di student enter an off-duty bus at around 20:30 for local time in 16 December 2012 with one male friend. Dem dey go house after dem finish to dey watch film for mall.

Di sic men, wey don already dey inside di bus, attack di couple, con dey rape di woman one by one, before dem ssault am with iron rod. Dem beat her friend.

Dem con throw dem out on to di road for dem to die dia. Some pipo wey dey pass by di road am dem see di dem con call police.

After two weeks—after protest for di who india to force goment look at how dem dey treat women—di victim die for hospital for Singapore, where dem carry her for more treatment after her case worsr for di Delhi hospital wey dem carry her go.

India don become safe for women?

One short answer to di question na No.

Dis na because despite di scrutiny of crimes against women since December 2012, similar crime still dey happened for India.

And statistic only dey tok about one part of di tori—pipo wey dey campaign say pipo no dey even report case of rape to police.

I sabi women wey don suffer rape but no report am for police because dem dey ashame, and because of shame wey pipo associate with di crime, or dem dey fear say dem no go believe dem.

Some pipo say strict punishment, wey dem deliver fast, go make pipo fear di law and run from to dey rape but experts say di permanent solution na to scatter patriarchal thinkin, di mindset wey regard woman as man property.

But before that one happen, how women and girls go dey safe for India?

How India react to di crime?

Wake up India, she’s dead” one newspaper scream as dem announce say she die.

Di horrible crime start strong protest for India, in way wey dem never see before.

Di capital con dey standstill as protest occupy every street. Authorities close some Metro Station sake make pipo no see where gather.

Thousands of pipo—young men and women—still gather for India Gate for di centre of di city. Dis make police use water gun scatter di crowds.

Protest continue to dey happened for Delhi and oda cities for fourteen day, di number of day e take before di victim die from di injuries.

Di Delhi goment try calm di city by announcing new measure to keep women safe: more police go dey for night, dem g check bus drivers and dia assistant, amd ban for car wey get dark windows.

Di attack con become point to dey gather national debate on top how dem dey treat women.

Public outrage start again for India wen BBC broadcast documentary called India’s Daugthers wey include interview with one convicts wey blame di victim for wetin happen to her.

DI documentary cause anger for India wey be say dem ban am. Television wey suppose broadcast am con run black screen.

Wetin be di new anti-rape laws

India announce new anti-rape laws as reaction to di protest for March 13.

Dem give harsher punishment for pipo wey dey rape and tok say stalking, acid hrowing, and to dey look woman wen dem naked dey part of di crime.

Dem also add put for di definition of rape say di sake of say person no struggle no means say dem give consent.

Also, under di new law, person wey commit offence more dan once or rape wey cause make di victim enter coma fit get death sentence.