No FIRS Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Official

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that no member of its staff tested positive to Coronavirus as being rumoured on social media.

The Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, came out to debunk the stories being peddled on social media.

The spokesperson of the agency, expressed that no member of staff at the FIRS has tested positive to COVID-19 as being peddled on social media.

He went on to announce that a staff of the Service who went to pick his wife from the airport following her return from a trip abroad is currently self-isolating alongside his spouse at the couple’s home since Monday.

“Both husband and wife have not visited any FIRS offices or events since the wife retuned to Nigeria last Sunday. More importantly, both husband and wife have only been in self-isolation for five days and have NOT tested positive to Covid-19,” the Service said.

