No Senator Can Match Former Governor’s Financial Strength In Politics: Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose, the immediate former governor of Ekiti state has bragged that no senator irrespective of how long they serve can match the financial strength of a former governor in politics.

Read Also: Alleged Fraud: Persecution Won’t Silence Me – Fayose’s Aide

Fayose made the comment while mocking his former political associates Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Prince Dayo Adeyeye who have both pitched their tents elsewhere.

His words:

“Let me say clearly to you that we are not going to share position with anybody .We all going to the congress and we shall win all available positions. Reports reaching has it that our opponents in the party had been reaching out to the national secretariat that the positions should be shared.”

“We are not going to allow this. They have started a battle they cannot finish. And we are ready for them. None of them can match me. Even if you have been a senator for ten years, you cannot stand a former governor. We have the resources to prosecute this battle. The snake has been scorched already.” Fayose boasted

Attacking Prince Adeyeye, Fayose said; “This is how we warned Adeyeye but he never listen. But look at his situation now. He had been on sick bed since the APC dealt a terrible blow on him. Those who are against me now shall suffer same fate in no distant time as Adeyeye. I am not a baby in the game of politics.”