Nollywood Actress, Bukky Wright Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday

Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright took to her her Instagram page to celebrate her 53rd birthday on Tuesday.

The actress, who has been absent in the movie industry for quite a while, looked so beautiful as she flooded her social media space with her images.

Wright, who is a graduate of the University of Lagos UNILAG, penned a brief birthday message to herself.

The actress wrote;

“Wish myself the today and for evermore. Happy birthday Ajokepretty. I give all glory to almighty God.”

Read Also: COVID 19: Nollywood Actress Donates Food Items To 5 Families

See the full post below: