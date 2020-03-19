Nollywood Movies Commit Men To Bondage Of Sins, Immorality – Mike Bamiloye

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Films and Ministries via his IG page has stated that Nollywood movies bound people to sin and immoralities.

According to Bamiloye;

”WE ARE DRAMA MINISTERS, NOT NOLLYWOOD ARTISTES.

-(Mike Bamiloye)

Listen to Me, People.

Read my Note and Read my Lips,

The Glory of the Lord is moving Already in Gospel Movie Productions.

There is no value the Nollywood Artistes are coming to add to the Gospel Movie productions.

Souls are getting saved and Lives are getting touched.

And the Church is getting Edified.

People are getting happier with the result of Gospel Movie Productions.

And we are satisfied with these Testimonies.

Our Influence have gone far beyond the shores of Nigeria and

All over Europe and America, the people know the difference

Between the Gospel movies and the Nollywood movies.

Gospel Movies Heal and Deliver from the powers of darkness.

Nollywood Movies Entertains and Entangles with webs of human Philosophies and Ungodly principles.

Gospel Movies set men Free from the bondage of the Devil, by the Power of the Holy Ghost.

But Nollywood Movies bound men in bondages of Sins, immorality and Violence.

Therefore, there is no Values the Nollywood Artistes can add to the Gospel Movie productions.

Would their Presence in a Gospel Movie increase the Anointing of God upon the Production?

It would only confuse the viewers and audience, not knowing on which side we are now standing.

We may use their Crew, but we cannot use their Persons.

Afterall, anyone may construct the Altar of Worship,

but not anyone could Minister thereon.

We admit there are Christians amidst them.

Among them are Believers in Jesus Christ and even Church Workers.

But the Souls we are pursuing to catch, edify and disciple

For the Lord Jesus,

Have known them all as people who make movies to lure them away from God.

They have been known and tagged as Nollywood Artistes who make a particular type of Movies they are searching Godly alternatives for.

We are after Souls of Men unto Salvation.

They are after Fame of Men and Riches therein.

We do not hate the Nollywood Artistes.

We love them so dearly.

A lot of wonderful men and women

Amidst them, who are just doing their professions and Careers.

We do not hate them, and whoever hate the Secular Artistes

Is not a Child of God.”