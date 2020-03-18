General NewsEducation

North-West Governors Shut Schools For 30 Days Over Coronavirus

By Verity Awala

Must Read

EducationVerity Awala - 0

North-West Governors Shut Schools For 30 Days Over Coronavirus

Northwest Governors have taken the decision to shut down schools for 30 days because of the outbreak of coronavirus.As...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers

The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.This...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
Verity Awala

Femi Gbajabiamila teaching in a school
Femi Gbajabiamila teaching in a school

Northwest Governors have taken the decision to shut down schools for 30 days because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, March 18th, the country has recorded eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, a town in China.

Read Also: Idris Elba Reacts To Criticism For Having His Wife Beside Him While Announcing Coronavirus Status

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina and chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, while speaking with journalists at the end of a regional meeting on Wednesday said they had to take the decision in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Masari said the closure will take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

More to follow…

Previous article‘You Lack Self Respect’ – Kate Henshaw Slams Emeka Rollas For Defending Elisha Abbo’s Appointment
Next articleCoronavirus: Fani Kayode Reacts As Enugu Patient Dies In Isolation Centre
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

FG, ASUU Meet Again Over Warning Strike

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday met with the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige in Abuja over the strike embarked...
Read more

JAMB Releases First Day Results Of 2020 UTME

Education Verity Awala - 0
The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board(JAMB) has released Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide.The Media and Information head, Dr Fabian Benjamin, revealed...
Read more

Declare State Of Emergency On Education, ASUU Tells FG

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kano chapter Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged the Federal Government to declare a five-year state of emergency...
Read more

Ekiti Varsity Retains Dethroned Sanusi As Chancellor

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been retained as the Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado – Ekiti.This was made...
Read more
- Advertisement -