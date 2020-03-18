North-West Governors Shut Schools For 30 Days Over Coronavirus

Northwest Governors have taken the decision to shut down schools for 30 days because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, March 18th, the country has recorded eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, a town in China.

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina and chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, while speaking with journalists at the end of a regional meeting on Wednesday said they had to take the decision in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Masari said the closure will take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

More to follow…