Northern Actors Threaten To Leave AGN If Senator Abbo’s Appointment Is Terminated

Senator Abbo
Senator Elisha Abbo

Northern actors have threatened to leave the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) if Senator Elisha Abbo is removed as a patron of the group.

News surfaced yesterday that the Adamawa-born lawmaker was enlistment as a patron of the group, a move that has led to controversy in the last few days, leading to calls by actresses for his (Abbo) delistment.

Read Also: ‘We Don’t Want To Be Slapped’ – Kate Henshaw Reacts To Appointment Of Elisha Abbo As Patron Of Actors Guild

Reacting to the outcry Abbo’s appointment has ignited, Chairman of the Adamawa state chapter of the AGN, Jimi Lot stated that the lawmaker was appointed as a patron of the group because of his philanthropic acts.

In an interview with Daily Post, he said that Abbo has apologized and should not be held down or delisted by the AGN.

He said;

“Even Jesus forgives so why wouldn’t Nigerians accept Senator Abbo’s apologies and forgive him over the assault.

“The guild is not going to withdraw the appointment. We the northern actors will not agree on this and will not take this if the guild tries to do otherwise.

“If they attempt to do that, we are going to secede. The northern actors will break up from the guild and form our own in the North, since our choice cannot be respected.”

