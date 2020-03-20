Nse Ikpe-Etim Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed that she is currently under self-isolation for the next 14 days, following her return from United Kingdom.

Information Nigeria recalls the federal government placed United Kindom among the high risk nations with coronavirus.

Ikpe-Etim took to Twitter on Friday to reveal she is following the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and in constant communication with them.

The actress wrote;

“Hi lovelies,

Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health.

I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3

However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.

Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don’t panic. This too shall pass.

Love, and Light.

NS”

See the tweets below:

