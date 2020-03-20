Entertainment

Nse Ikpe-Etim Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed that she is currently under self-isolation for the next 14 days, following her return from United Kingdom.

Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim
Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim

Information Nigeria recalls the federal government placed United Kindom among the high risk nations with coronavirus.

Ikpe-Etim took to Twitter on Friday to reveal she is following the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and in constant communication with them.

The actress wrote;

“Hi lovelies,

Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health. 

I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3

However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same.

Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don’t panic. This too shall pass.

Love, and Light.
NS”

Read Also: Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

See the tweets below:

 

Previous articlePastor Chris Oyakhilome N1billion Faculty Of Engineering Gift To Benson Idahosa University
Next articleMercy Aigbe Makes Jest Of UK, US, China Returnees
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Mercy Aigbe Makes Jest Of UK, US, China Returnees

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to mock those who just returned from United Kingdom, China and America.Information Nigeria...
Read more

TBoss Speaks On World Coming To An End

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has spoken on the world coming to an end amidst the whole coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.Via her IG page,...
Read more

‘Go And Die’ – Emeka Rollas Replies IG User Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, wasted no time in slamming an IG user after the latter asked a...
Read more

‘You Need To Be Selfish’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Writes

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Michelle the daughter of actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to pen down some lessons she has learned in life.According to her,...
Read more
- Advertisement -