Oap Toolz’s Son Breaks Her Television During Self-Isolation

Popular On-air personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, better known as Toolz, revealed her one year old son broke their television screen.
The media personality, who is currently staying indoors to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus, shared a photo of the state of their television.
Toolz captioned the post;
“Quarantine Day 4!
Y’all come get your friend!!!
How the hell do you punish a 1 year old?? Or should I keep the punishment till when he’s 4 or 5?
Can I get him to pick pin, cut grass or something?“
See the post below: