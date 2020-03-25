Entertainment

Oap Toolz’s Son Breaks Her Television During Self-Isolation

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular On-air personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, better known as Toolz, revealed her one year old son broke their television screen.

Toolz and her son
Popular radio host, Toolz and her son

The media personality, who is currently staying indoors to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus, shared a photo of the state of their television.

Toolz captioned the post;

“Quarantine Day 4!
Y’all come get your friend!!!
How the hell do you punish a 1 year old?? Or should I keep the punishment till when he’s 4 or 5?
Can I get him to pick pin, cut grass or something?“

Read Also: Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham Reveals Plans To Donate Food Stuff, Sanitizers

See the post below:

