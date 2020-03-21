Metro News

Ogboni Cult Leader Offers To Find Solution To Coronavirus By Appeasing The Gods

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Oba Abdul Olakisan Adetoyese, the head of the Aborigine Ogboni worldwide, has offered to look for a solution to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The spiritual leader made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Friday.

In his words;

“I am ready to appease to the gods through rituals in some selected cities within the South West region as a means of solving the epidemic.

“The disease is not an ordinary one and it demands spiritual solution to send it packing. Such a terrible epidemic in the past had always been tackled through spiritual means even when there was no medical or scientific know-how.

“I, therefore, offer to embark on spiritual activities to curb the disease in the country, I am also willing to meet with some selected Governors in the South West on ways to avert the spread of the disease”.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Warns Against Kissing, Hugging In Taraba

Adetoyese urged other traditional rulers and other religious leaders including Muslims and Christians to embark on spiritual activities to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

