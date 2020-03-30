National News

Ogun Lockdown Postponed Till Friday: Governor Abiodun

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced that the lockdown of the state has been shifted to Friday April 3 2020.

Abiodun said the state government made a request to the President Muhammadu Buhari to shift the lockdown which was supposed to take place on Monday night.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Akeredolu Orders Total Closure Of Markets In Ondo

He made the statement at the launch of the Ogun State Isolation Centre in Ikenne on Monday afternoon.

He said the request was to prepare for the lockdown by providing food for the people in all areas of the state.

