Ogun Police Arrest Man For Stealing 7 Cars At RCCG Camp

The police in Ogun state have arrested a middle-aged man, Friday Ezi, for stealing seven cars of worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s camp ground on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Ezi was said to have also sold the cars off to his accomplice, 27-year-old Onyekachi Atama, a spare parts autodealer in Onitsha, Anambra state.

A statement from the state police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the duo were arrested after Friday made away with a Toyota Camry car marked LND 636 EZ from Diligent Road within the Camp on February 1, 2020, which spurred the owner, one Titilayo Otitodogbon, to lodge a complaint at the police station.

On the strength of the complaint, a team of crack detectives were detailed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Chris Amanyi, to fish out the thieves.