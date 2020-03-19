Ogun Shuts Down Schools, Bans Worship Centres Over Coronavirus

Ogun state government has ordered the indefinite closure of schools in the state to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

Also, gathering or religion activities of more than 50 people have also been banned in the state.

The announcement was made by Kunle Shomorin, the senior to the state governor.

His words:

“Due to the global spread of the Coronavirus and the recent ban of all high-density gatherings in Ogun State, the State Government wishes to clarify that the ban on high-density gatherings affects all schools, whether they are public or private-owned, as well as all religious activities in the State.

“Consequently, all schools in the State will remain closed indefinitely after school hours on Friday, March, 20th, 2020.

“Also, all religious centers and activities including regular and special services that bring together fifty (50) or more persons in the same place are banned with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

The government noted that these “measures will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the Coronavirus disease.”

“All parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the State to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20th, 2020.”

He also pleaded “for the understanding of parents, school owners and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures and for them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.”