Omoborty Refuses To Allow Her Daughter Open Instagram Account

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty, has said her daughter will not be opening a personal Instagram account.

Biodun Okeowo and her daughter
Biodun Okeowo and her daughter

The single mother of one made this known in a new post on the photo-sharing app.

Omoborty shared the a beautiful photo of her daughter with the caption;

” Good morning beautiful people. May your day be as beautiful and pure as this beauty 🙏.For those who want Ifeoluwa to have an Instagram account. Get used to seeing her here for now 😁, I’m so nice to agree to share my page with her till …..isn’t that fantastic?”

See the post below:

Omoborty's post
Omoborty’s post

