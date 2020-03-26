Omoborty Refuses To Allow Her Daughter Open Instagram Account

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty, has said her daughter will not be opening a personal Instagram account.

The single mother of one made this known in a new post on the photo-sharing app.

Omoborty shared the a beautiful photo of her daughter with the caption;

” Good morning beautiful people. May your day be as beautiful and pure as this beauty 🙏.For those who want Ifeoluwa to have an Instagram account. Get used to seeing her here for now 😁, I’m so nice to agree to share my page with her till …..isn’t that fantastic?”

See the post below: