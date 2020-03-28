Trending

Omokri Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

By Eyitemi Majeed

Omokri and Buhari
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator and chieftain of the people’s Democratic Party(PDP) has described the now-viral video of the minister for health, Osagie Ehanire and his NCDC counterpart briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on coronavirus pandemic as a mere ‘show.’

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle shortly after the video broke out, he said they could have communicated via teleconferencing.

“The video of the minister of health and DG of @NCDC briefing General @MBuhari was just for show. They could have briefed him by teleconference or phone in the spirit of social distancing. The video Nigeria want to see is of Buhari briefing Nigerians,” Omokri said.

