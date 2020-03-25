Trending

Omokri Reacts To Rumours That He Tested Positive To Coronavirus

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has reacted to rumours that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Omokri took to his IG to address the rumour, saying he is sure APC is behind the lie.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Only God Can Save Humanity – Reno Omokri

I am not surprised. I have been giving General @muhammadubuhari and his First Lady, Abba Kyari, sleepless nights, so I naturally expected their APC lying machine to have a knee jerk reaction. They even misspelt my name in their confusion. I am very healthy and free from #CoronaVirus. They are liars and when they lie, they speak their native APC language. I pray for General Buhari and co President Abba Kyari to both recover from the persistent cough the media reported about. I further pray that General Buhari will not catch #COVID19. But their evil wishes for me will never come to pass in Christ’s name!
#BuhariTormentor

 

