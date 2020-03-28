Omotola Jalade Reveals What She Would Do If She Was Nigeria’s President

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade opened up on what action she would take if she was the president of Nigeria at this critical time in the country.

The actress had a question and answer session on twitter and a fan used the opportunity to ask what she would do to for her people if she was the president.

The mother of four tweeted;

“Phew ! Bambam … if I were the president at this time, I’d really Speak to the nation al the time, to make them calm and listen to the pulse of the people… isn’t that what we are all doing in our homes now anyway?”

Read Also: Frodd Slams Follower Who Asked Him To Go For Coronavirus Test

See the tweet below: