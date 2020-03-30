Ooni Of Ife Reveals Herbs That Can Be Usd To Treat Coronavirus

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has revealed that some local herbs can be used in the treatement of coronavirus.

Speaking via a new statement, he recalled that he earlier got a warning of an impending epidemic that would hit the whole world.

He added that from time memorial, Efod/Urim and Thurim are in the holy Books and they have never failed in the treatment of any ailment.

“We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us”, the monarch said.

“Please note that Efod/Urim and Thurim are in the holy Books. They are the same as our ancient readings that have not failed us till date. On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world most especially the nation of Cuba.

“Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba hold dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result they have the best medical care in the world. They are the ONLY country that have come out boldly to help the world.”

“To solve this ailment is through natural elements put together above all from nature. It has been tested!!! I have used it and also used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials.”

He challenged researchers both in Nigeria and the world to put these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract the vaccines from it.