Oprah Winfrey Says She Was Not Arrested For Sex Trafficking, Child Porn Charges

Popular media executive, Oprah Winfrey has debunked rumours that her home in Florida was raided by law enforcement and she got arrested for sex trafficking and child porn.

Winfrey took to Twitter to dispel the news which she tagged as ‘Fake’ after her name began to trend on Tuesday.

The Talk show host tweeted;

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody”.

See the tweet below: