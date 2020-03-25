Osinbajo’s Coronavirus Test Revealed

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has tested negative for coronavirus after he went into self-isolation for the reason that he could have physically interacted with some persons who have tested positive.

The Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on political matter said in a tweet Wednesday morning that VP Yemi Osinbajo tested negative.

Information Nigeria recalls Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for the virus after a trip from Germany. Atiku Abubakar’s son, Mohammed also tested positive for the virus after a trip from the UK.

Nigeria has now recorded 46 cases of the virus, with 2 persons discharged, and one death recorded.