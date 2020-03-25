LifestyleHealth and Food

Osinbajo’s Coronavirus Test Revealed

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

LifestyleVictor - 0

The Best Place To Play

Once, it used to be the case that if you played your favourite online casino games using your smartphone...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola Donates €1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus In Spain

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has made a €1million donation to aid in the fight against Coronavirus.The Manchester City...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Libya Confirms First Coronavirus Case

On Wednesday morning, Libya became the latest African country to record its first case of the deadly Coronavirus rampaging...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Mourns 47 Troops killed By Boko Haram Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the gruesome murder of 47 soldiers who were ambushed by the dreaded...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Boko Haram Kills 47 Troops In Borno

The Nigerian army on Tuesday lost no fewer than 47 troop members to the deadly Boko Haram sect in...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has tested negative for coronavirus after he went into self-isolation for the reason that he could have physically interacted with some persons who have tested positive.

The Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on political matter said in a tweet Wednesday morning that VP Yemi Osinbajo tested negative.

Information Nigeria recalls Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for the virus after a trip from Germany. Atiku  Abubakar’s son, Mohammed also tested positive for the virus after a trip from the UK.

Nigeria has now recorded 46 cases of the virus, with 2 persons discharged, and one death recorded.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nigerian Celebrities Self-Isolate After AMVCA
Next articleCoronavirus: Mbaka Promises Divine Intervention
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...
Read more

3 Of Kyari’s Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
More shocking news has emerged at Aso rock as three staff of the presidential chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have tested positive for coronavirus. Although...
Read more

Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nigerians woke up to the shocking news that the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive to coronavirus.More shocking was the...
Read more

FIRS Staff Says He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.The man...
Read more
- Advertisement -