Osun Governor Oyetola, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola has confirmed that he took the Coronavirus test after being exposed to people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Governor disclosed this during a press conference at the government house, Osogbo, on Wednesday.

The Governor confirmed that Osun State has recorded its first case of Coronavirus.

He also revealed that he and his wife took the test due to his recent visits to Abuja where he had contact with people who have tested positive for the virus.

He expressed that the result came back negative.