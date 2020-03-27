Pastor Adeboye Says Coronavirus Will Teach People About Celibacy

Leke Adebayo, son of the general overseer of The Redeemed Chiristian Church of God, has pointed out that Coronavirus will be a lesson for those who think they can’t be celibate.

His post on the internet was a reaction to reports that the deadly virus can be contracted by sex.

The pastor pointed out that Coronavirus will teach people to survive without sex and will show them that they can’t die.

Pastor Leke wrote: “Coronavirus will let some people know that they can be celibate and not die”

See His Post Here: