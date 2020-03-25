Pastor Ashimolowo Tells Church Members To Pay Their Offering Online (Video)

Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo recently asked his members not to hold back on paying their offerings.

Pastor Ashimolowo, in a now viral video, told his church members that payment of offerings can be done online amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.

The clergyman stated that the church offices will still be open to members as he urged them to see different ways they can send in their offerings.

Read Also: COVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely

Web users have taken a couple of shots at the man of God for asking for offering in this trying time.

Watch the video below: