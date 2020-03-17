Metro News

Pastor Denies Paying Woman To Fake Miracles, Says N400k Was For Empowerment

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria High Commission In London Suspends Passport Activities

The Nigeria high commission in London has suspended passport processing services until further notice over the outbreak of Coronavirus...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, says he didn’t pay the sum of N400,000 to Bose Olasunkanmi, a Nigerian woman to stage a miracle.

The pastor said the money was only to empower Olusukanmi to start a new life.

A few months ago, Olasukunmi had become a social media sensation after video clips emerge where she was allegedly used for “fake” miracles by some pastors.

Later, reports emerged that the 44-year-old woman confessing to being used for the miracles because of poverty.

Denying the claim, the pastor through his counsel, Monday Ubani, told journalists in Lagos that Olasunkanmi attended the televised miracle session like everyone else and received her healing during the programme like other people.

“The recent story in a national daily and online platforms that the sum of N400,000 was paid to her for a fake miracle is not true,” he said.

“The lady in question came to church like every other person and the said programme through which she was healed was shown on a live television and there was nothing to hide because it was not only the woman that was healed.

Read Also: Police Arrest Woman Used By Pastors To Perform Fake Miracles In Lagos

“The church is not new, it’s been in existence over 10 years and the members who keep increasing have experienced the touch of God one way or the other. So there was no issue of arranging any miracle to anybody.”

“My client sent his ministers to look for the woman to ask why she was deceiving pastors. When she was asked, she said its poverty that caused it because she is a widow.

“Upon hearing that, the man of God who is a very compassionate person gave her the sum of N400,000 to empower her instead of going from one church to the other faking miracles. The money given to her was not to procure fake miracle but to empower her to stop going from one church to the other.”

Previous articleSeyi Shay Advices Ladies Who Warn Their Fellow Women To Leave Their Man Alone
Next articleCoronavirus: Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Postponement Of Sports Festival
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

85-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Her Death In Anambra (Graphic Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 1
An 85-year-old woman, Ilione Victoria, has died after she reportedly jumped from the balcony of a four-storey building where she stayed with her daughter...
Read more

Marlian Leaves ‘Warning Note’ After Robbing Man’s Car

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A social media user has narrated his experience from a man who he believes to be a Naira Marley fan.According to the social media...
Read more

Men Who Killed Homosexual In Anambra Make Shocking Revelation

Metro News Michael Isaac - 1
The 28-year-old man, who allegedly killed his Facebook friend and dumped the body in a bush in Nanka, Anambra State, has revealed the motive...
Read more

Access Bank Unveils DiamondXtra Season 12

Metro News Victor - 0
Access Bank Plc, at the weekend, commenced the 12th season of its DiamondXtra promo as part of its continuous drive to encourage savings culture and...
Read more
- Advertisement -