Paul Okoye Reacts After Ungrateful Fan Blocked Him On Instagram

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare, went ballistic after a beneficiary of his largesse belittled his kind gesture.

Paul Okoye
Nigerian Artiste Paul Okoye

The actor revealed he gave the fan money but the unidentified person didn’t appreciate it as he went on to ask what he could possibly do with the money.

The singer didn’t appreciate the ungrateful behavior and he took to social media to vent his anger as he revealed the fan blocked him instead of refunding the money.

Read Also: Eniola Badmus Reveals Health Condition; Practices Self-Isolation

See his post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

