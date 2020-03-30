Politics

PDP Wants Fuel Price Reduced To N90/Litre

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The major political opposition party in Nigeria(PDP) has called on the federal government to reduce fuel price to at least N90 from its current price of N125.

Read AlsoCoronavirus – Virus: Why Nigeria reduce fuel price from N145

This was contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party.“

Statement below:

Our party maintains that any further delay in the reduction of fuel price amounts to fleecing of Nigerians at a time government should rather concentrate on efforts that will immediately ease burdens and enable our citizens battle health and economic concerns worsened by the coronavirus disease.

“The party, therefore, urged agencies of government, particularly the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to be wary of attempts by some All Progressives Congress leaders to hijack fiscal procedures and push hazy financial theories that will end up diverting public resources into their hands, away from the poor Nigerians in the informal sector who are in dire need of social remedies due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

