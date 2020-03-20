Entertainment

Police Allegedly Arrest Celebrity Journalists Over Damaging Report (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

According to LIB, two notable journalists have been taken into custody for publishing a damaging story about fashion designer, Yutee Rone.

The men identified as Abiola Aloba and Sunday Adebayo were said to have made several allegations against Rone.

Aloba, who used to write for Encomium Magazine but now owns Maestro Media Blog, published a story earlier this year with claims and even though, he did not mention names, readers concluded that he was writing about Yutee Rone.

Yutee Rone is the owner of fashion brand, Yutee Rone Atelier who is happily married to billionaire businessman and Chairman of UTM Group, Julius Rone.

The damaging story posted about Yutee was later taken down from Aloba’s website after calls were made to him.

However, on February 7, the story showed up on another website called Lagos Edition and it also mentioned names and even posted photos of the fashion designer and the people she’s allegedly involved with.

The allegations made on this website were said to have been very damaging as promiscuity was also listed.

Aloba was suspected as the person behind the story since he posted something similar initially.

However, he denied it and said he had nothing to do with it.

The article was also later taken down from this website, but soon after, it sprang up on another website called Society Now, run by veteran journalist Sunday Adebayo.

Sunday Adebayo is a society reporter and also used to write for Encomium before he struck out on his own.

Soon enough, the story began popping up on Instagram blogs.

Seeing the damage the said publication caused the family, Yutee and her husband, Mr Julius Rone resolved to get to the bottom of the ludicrous story and find the truth and its origin.

It was at this point that Yutee’s husband involved the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad unit to look into the issue because it was getting out of hand.

Sunday Adebayo was arrested on February 27th at midnight at his home and during interrogation, he alleged that the damaging story he published was given to him by Abiola Aloba.

Aloba immediately abandoned his home and family for 4 days and went into hiding.

The high-society reporter was later tracked down and arrested in Lagos on February 28.

Both men were transferred to Abuja for thorough investigations to uncover who their informant is.

In his confession recorded on video, Aloba admitted to publishing the story.

Read Also: TBoss Speaks On World Coming To An End

Aloba and Adebayo were last week arraigned before a court in Abuja and have been charged with criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, and defamation of character.

The case was adjourned till April 15, 2020, and the men, both in handcuffs, were remanded in Keffi prison where they will remain until their next court appearance.

Watch the video below:

Previous articleTchidi Tchikere Laments Over High Cost Of Chloroquine In Nigeria
Next articleTonto Dikeh’s Son Condemns His Mother’s Raunchy Photo (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Tonto Dikeh’s Son Condemns His Mother’s Raunchy Photo (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to share a video of her son, King Andre Churchill criticizing her photo on the wall.In...
Read more

Tchidi Tchikere Laments Over High Cost Of Chloroquine In Nigeria

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actor, Tchidi Tchikere has taken to Instagram to lament about hike in the price of Chloroquine tablets in Nigeria.Information Nigeria recalls Donald Trump,...
Read more

Mercy Aigbe Makes Jest Of UK, US, China Returnees

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to mock those who just returned from United Kingdom, China and America.Information Nigeria...
Read more

Nse Ikpe-Etim Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed that she is currently under self-isolation for the next 14 days, following her return from United Kingdom.Information Nigeria...
Read more
- Advertisement -