Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman In Niger

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Police Arrest Kidnapper In Niger State
The Suspect Saidu Iliya

The Niger State Police Command, last week, paraded a suspect, identified as Saidu Iliya, for kidnapping and raping one Rakiya Sani.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said on March 5, 2020, one Mohammed Sani, lodged a complaint that on the same date, some armed men attacked his house and kidnapped his pregnant wife, Rakiya.

Abiodun quoted the complainant as further saying that the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of N10million but later agreed to collect N600,000.

READ ALSO – Fani-Kayode Slams Contributions Of Senators From Niger State

“On 8th March, while in an attempt to pick the said ransom, a joint team of police and vigilante men at Vunu village arrested Saidu Iliya and rescued the victim unhurt,” he said.

Iliya, who was also accused of having carnal knowledge of the pregnant Rakiya, however, revealed that he did not force her, but that she voluntarily submitted herself to him and he decided to make love to her.

