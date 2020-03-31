Police Arrest Masquerade For Defying Ban In Ogun

The Police in Ogun state on Monday said it arrested a masquerade for allegedly defying the state government’s directives on high-density gatherings as part of moves to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease.

The masquerade was apprehended after it allegedly confronted the policemen and threatened to deal with them if they insist on dispersing his followers.

A police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the masquerade was apprehended on Sunday at Ijeja area of Abeokuta, following a complaint from members of the public that some people have gathered in hundreds in the area.

Oyeyemi said that the gathering was held to celebrate the masquerade festival in the area. He added that the gathering created fear of the massive spread of the disease in the mind of people in the area.

See Photo Here: