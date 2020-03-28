Metro News

Police Arrest Officers For Destroying Crates Of Beer At Lagos Bar

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Lagos state police command has identified the officers who harassed traders on Thursday, March 26, for disobeying the directive to stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, pointed out that the actions of the officers were unprofessional as immediate arrest and investigation is ongoing.

Bala said the officers are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room trial at the Provost Department, State Command Headquarters Ikeja, to serve as deterrent to others.

Speaking, Balla said: “Their conduct is totally condemned as it fell short of our professional standards and rules of engagement.”

Bala added that for complaints against Police actions in the State, residents should please call the following numbers 09090003792, 09010512348, 09010512350.

Watch The Video Here:

