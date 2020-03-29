Metro News

Police Arrest School Proprietor For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Student

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested the proprietor of Liberation College, in Trikania, Kaduna for allegedly raping a female pupil of his school.

The proprietor, identified as Mr. Samuel Ejikeme, reportedly confessed to raping a 9-year-old pupil.

Hafsat Baba, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, who confirmed the incident, advised parents to withdraw their wards from the school.

Read Also: Why I Did It: – Father Who Raped, Impregnated His Daughter

She tweeted;

”Parents with wards at Liberation College, behind Govt Model Sch, Trikania are advised to withdraw them from the school. Pic is Mr. Samuel Ejikeme, proprietor of the school, allegedly raped a 9-year old girl. He confessed on tape. We’re yet to establish if there are other victims.

“It is really troubling to hear that administrators and teachers who are supposed to be pillars of support and protection to our wards are turning predatory. Please parents should speak more to their daughters and sons to ease exposure of these beasts in human skin.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai also directed the Kaduna Quality Assurance Authority to immediately withdraw the school’s license & close it down.

He tweeted;

”THANKS COMMISSIONER: The Kaduna Quality Assurance Authority should immediately withdraw the school’s license & close it down. KASUPDA should look into its development permit and take further action within two weeks. Mr. Ejikeme must be detained & vigorously prosecuted.”

